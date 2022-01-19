Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 7,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,913. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

