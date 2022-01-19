Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce sales of $9.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $41.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $42.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.88 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

