Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 19,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 696,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,741. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

