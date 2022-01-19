Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,817 shares of company stock valued at $472,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 80,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,285. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

