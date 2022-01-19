Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.04. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79. MYR Group has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

