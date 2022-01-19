Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 6,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,469. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

