Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $23.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.81 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $96.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.68. Investar has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

