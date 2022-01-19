Analysts Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SWBI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

