Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) PT at $29.88

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $15.71 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.