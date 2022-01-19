Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) PT at $29.88

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $234,000.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
