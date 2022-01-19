Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

