Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $87.71

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $68.27 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

