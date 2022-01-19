Analysts Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target at $3.25

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

PROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Progenity alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $239.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.04.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.