Analyzing First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 3.22 $107.90 million $1.54 14.51 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.22 $19.49 million $4.10 7.21

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96% Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

