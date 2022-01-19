Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.13 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $456.81 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006356 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,630,989 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

