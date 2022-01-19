AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Raised by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. AngioDynamics makes up about 2.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 2,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,239. The firm has a market cap of $870.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.