Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to 2,900.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to 2,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,208.67.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.