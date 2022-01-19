Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $65.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,027 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

