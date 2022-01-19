Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $65.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,027 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
