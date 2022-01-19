APIX (APIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $323,187.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $323,187.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

