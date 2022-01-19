AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stake Raised by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. AppFolio accounts for about 8.4% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $84,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,876.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.