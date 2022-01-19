Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is L & S Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

