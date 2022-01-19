Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 658,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

