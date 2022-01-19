Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 9.42% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,388,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

