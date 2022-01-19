Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 223,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.