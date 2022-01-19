Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 704,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

