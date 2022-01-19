Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

