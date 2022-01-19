Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Argan by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

