Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,399 shares of company stock worth $209,239,380 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.