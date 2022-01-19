Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATZAF. lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,903. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

