ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKQ. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,795,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.