Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 219.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 190.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARTNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ARTNA opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $414.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

