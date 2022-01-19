Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $446,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $668.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $705.41 and its 200 day moving average is $648.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $783.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

