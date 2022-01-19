Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $330.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,928,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $330,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

NYSE:BABA opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

