Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,983,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,468,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $984,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:BK opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

