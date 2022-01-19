Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351,438 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $653,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,574.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 456,644 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

