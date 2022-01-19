Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 13,805 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Netflix worth $855,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $510.80 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

