Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 986,521 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 986,521 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of Global Payments worth $553,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 37.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

