Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $32,350,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $32,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

