Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Asana were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,503,733 shares of company stock worth $323,425,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

