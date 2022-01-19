Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of ASND opened at $117.51 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,945,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.