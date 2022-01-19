ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €880.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

