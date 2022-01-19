Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.18 ($21.80).

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.43) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.70 ($25.80) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

