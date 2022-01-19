Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374,238 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $44,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Athene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.