ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

