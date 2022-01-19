Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Head to Head Survey

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and U.S. Century Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.85 $22.54 million $2.36 13.33 U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Century Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and U.S. Century Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 U.S. Century Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential downside of 9.73%. U.S. Century Bank has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and U.S. Century Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26% U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats U.S. Century Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.