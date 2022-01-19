Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 673,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,383. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

