Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Atlas has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 588,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 75,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 45.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

