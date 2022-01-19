Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.