ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.98

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.98 and traded as high as C$50.32. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$50.29, with a volume of 46,964 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

