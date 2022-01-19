Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.82. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

