AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

RCEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,885. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

